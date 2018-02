Shah Rukh Khan Meets Justin Trudeau And Family. See Pics

Highlights Justin Trudeau is meeting representatives of Indian Film industry He wore a sherwani for the event while Mrs Trudeau draped a sari Justin Trudeau and his family landed in India on Saturday

I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India. pic.twitter.com/EN6VnkYBU2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2018

Morning at Sabarmati ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. Fascinating and beautiful place of peace. pic.twitter.com/Np7X68bKqW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Justin Trudeau, along with wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella-Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien landed in Delhi last Saturday. They are on a week-long visit to India. News agency AFP shared the pictures of SRK with the Trudeaus, where they are seen in Indian attires. The Canadian PM wore awhile Mrs Trudeau draped a beautiful off-white. (His younger son Hadrien is missing from the pictures). Justin Trudeau is meeting representatives of Indian Film industry today. They started their India visit with a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. "For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said after the visit. He is on his first state visit to India.See the Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with Justin Trudeau and family.After Agra, the Trudeaus flew to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. They visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat there. His Gujarat itinerary also included a discussion with the students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).Justin Trudeau is also expected to participate in business round-tables in Mumbai. His bilateral meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for February 23. Last month, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a visit to India, he attended an event in Mumbai named Shalom Bollywood. He met stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar at the event.Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most-acclaimed actors of the Indian film industry. He is currently filmingwith Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.