Shah Rukh Khan Meets Justin Trudeau And Family. See Pics

Highlights
- Justin Trudeau is meeting representatives of Indian Film industry
- He wore a sherwani for the event while Mrs Trudeau draped a sari
- Justin Trudeau and his family landed in India on Saturday
See the Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with Justin Trudeau and family.
After Agra, the Trudeaus flew to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. They visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat there. His Gujarat itinerary also included a discussion with the students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).
I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India. pic.twitter.com/EN6VnkYBU2— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2018
Morning at Sabarmati ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1930. Fascinating and beautiful place of peace. pic.twitter.com/Np7X68bKqW— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 20, 2018
Justin Trudeau is also expected to participate in business round-tables in Mumbai. His bilateral meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for February 23.
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most-acclaimed actors of the Indian film industry. He is currently filming Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.