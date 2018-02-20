Shah Rukh Khan Meets Justin Trudeau And Family. See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family in Mumbai

Entertainment | Updated: February 20, 2018 21:03 IST
Shah Rukh Khan photographed with Justin Trudeau and family (Image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Justin Trudeau is meeting representatives of Indian Film industry
  2. He wore a sherwani for the event while Mrs Trudeau draped a sari
  3. Justin Trudeau and his family landed in India on Saturday
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Justin Trudeau, along with wife Sophie Gregoire, daughter Ella-Grace and sons Xavier James and Hadrien landed in Delhi last Saturday. They are on a week-long visit to India. News agency AFP shared the pictures of SRK with the Trudeaus, where they are seen in Indian attires. The Canadian PM wore a sherwani while Mrs Trudeau draped a beautiful off-white sari. (His younger son Hadrien is missing from the pictures). Justin Trudeau is meeting representatives of Indian Film industry today. They started their India visit with a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. "For me to be able to be here on an official trip while bringing my kids with me to share this is really special and being able to enjoy this as a dad with my kids is really nice," he said after the visit. He is on his first state visit to India.

See the Shah Rukh Khan's pictures with Justin Trudeau and family.
 
srk afp
 
srk afp


After Agra, the Trudeaus flew to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state. They visited Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat there. His Gujarat itinerary also included a discussion with the students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).
 
 

Justin Trudeau is also expected to participate in business round-tables in Mumbai. His bilateral meeting with PM Modi is scheduled for February 23.

Last month, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a visit to India, he attended an event in Mumbai named Shalom Bollywood. He met stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar at the event.
 

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most-acclaimed actors of the Indian film industry. He is currently filming Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
 

