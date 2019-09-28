Shah Rukh Khan In Talks For Kill Bill Hindi Remake: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan, who took a break of sort from films after 2018 box office debacle Zero, is has reportedly been approached by the makers of Kill Bill Hindi remake for the antagonist's role, reported mid-day. Filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi, who bought the remake rights of the Quentin Tarantino-directed film is collaborating with director Anurag Kashyap on the project. A source told mid-day that this is one of the many projects Shah Rukh is considering as he is keen on working with Anurag Kashyap, whose recent successful projects include the Sacred Games series and Manmarziyaan.

"Nikhil bought the remake rights earlier this year, and now, he is in the process of giving shape to the project. There has been talk about Shah Rukh stepping into the role of the antagonist, Bill. This is one of the many films that the actor is considering for his next as he is keen on working with Kashyap. However, the discussions are at the nascent stage. The team has yet to zero in on the leading lady who will breathe life into Thurman's part," the source told mid-day.

In April, Shah Rukh Khan attended the screening of Zero in China and at that time in an interview with China Global Television Network or CGTN, he said, "I haven't decided what I will do next. I thought I will take a few months off and try and work on what I want to do because it's very important for me to be most excited about it... I should be like I don't want to get up and go if it's not going to be an absolutely, stunning, scintillating and exciting day as an actor. So, right now I don't have anything that stunning, scintillating and exciting. If I will have it, I will start working on it."

Shah Rukh Khan recently produced Netflix India original series Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

