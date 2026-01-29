Shah Rukh Khan Flies To Dubai To Receive Global Style Icon Award, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The Bollywood Badshah has time and again mesmerised audiences with his strong screen presence and impeccable acting skills. On January 29, the superstar was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed to Dubai.

About Shah Rukh Khan's Airport Look

As Shah Rukh made his way into the airport, the actor opted for a low-key yet fashionable look. He wore a white shirt layered with a blue hoodie, paired with denim cargo trousers.



Shah Rukh completed his travel outfit with a beanie, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag, maintaining his signature understated style. Watch the video here, shared by one of SRK's fan clubs.

The actor is set to receive the Global Style Icon Award at the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards. ANI shared details of the event. The two-day event, scheduled from January 29 to 30, will honour global figures who have made a mark in fashion, culture, and international influence.



The event will see the presence of some of the world's most influential names in fashion, including renowned couture designer Reem Acra, luxury fashion pioneer Brunello Cucinelli, and senior executives from the Armani Group. The ceremony will also feature a special tribute to Giorgio Armani, Chairman and CEO of the Armani Group, represented by Giuseppe Marsocci.

Set to be one of the largest and most prestigious fashion award events in the region, the Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards will be held at Armani Dubai.

About Shah Rukh Khan's Next Project

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King. The makers recently revealed that the film is scheduled for release on December 24, 2026.

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday last year, director Siddharth Anand released the title reveal video of the upcoming film, giving fans a first look at the superstar's character.



The film marks the second collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand after the success of Pathaan.

Described as a high-energy action film, King is set to combine style, spectacle, and intense action. The project is being positioned as Siddharth Anand's most ambitious commercial venture so far, expanding on his trademark action-driven storytelling.

The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the cast includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.



Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Launches Shahrukhz Danube, First-Ever Property Named After Him