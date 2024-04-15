Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Collects Scattered KKR Flags From Eden Gardens' Stands After Team's Win

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Revamped_SRKC)

Shah Rukh Khan always manages to impress the internet with his wit and charm. This time around, fans were touched by a thoughtful gesture by the superstar. The actor, who is a proud co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, recently visited Eden Gardens cricket stadium, in Kolkata, West Bengal, to watch his team's match against the Lucknow Super Giants. After his team won the match and the audience left the stadium, many KKR flags were left scattered in the stands. In his typical down-to-earth manner, SRK bent down and collected all the flags himself. A fan page shared a video of this moment on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself...Unbelievable down-to-earth guy.”

Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself..

Unbelievable down to earth guy ???? #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/hIH1XHPDTE — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 14, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan attended the match with his children, AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan. Actress Ananya Panday, who is Suhana's close friend, was also present with them. A viral picture from the event captured AbRam and Ananya twinning in white t-shirts, while Suhana wore a black top. Shah Rukh himself was dressed in the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey, showing his support for the team. While uploading the snapshot, SRK's fan page wrote, “SRK, AbRam, Suhana and Ananya in the stands at Eden Gardens, cheering for our Knights.”

In February, Shah Rukh Khan, dubbed the Badshah of Bollywood by fans, opened up about his interest in Hollywood films and why hasn't crossed over to the West yet. While attending the World Government Summit in Dubai, SRK said, “I've said this honestly, but nobody believes me. Nobody has offered me any crossover work of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know lots of lovely people from the West, from the English film industry, from the American film industry, but nobody has offered me any work. I hear actors talk about wanting to cross over, but I still have to learn to deliver to the audience that likes me, instead of spreading myself too thin. So, really, I've never been offered a film in Hollywood or England."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in prominent roles.