Shah Rukh Khan Asked <i>"Mujhe Kaun Dekhega?"</i> During <i>Don</i> Song Shoot, Says Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar recently took a walk down memory lane and shared a fun behind-the-scenes moment from Don: The Chase Begins Again. While speaking to a news portal, the actress recalled what it was like working with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra during the film, especially while shooting the popular song Aaj Ki Raat.

What Isha Koppikar Said

Isha Koppikar recounted a light-hearted moment from the song shoot. She shared how Shah Rukh Khan jokingly questioned his presence in the dance sequence. Isha told Bollywood Bubble, “Jaise, ‘Arre, yeh aur Priyanka dance kar rahe hain, toh mujhe kyun bulaya? Mujhe kaun dekhega?' I'm like, 'Aap ko hi dekhega, Priyanka aur mujhe koi nahi dekhega. (Like, 'Oh, if she and Priyanka are dancing, why did you call me? Who will see me?' I'm like, 'They will see you, not me and Priyanka'),” she said.

The actress added that Shah Rukh Khan's charm comes very naturally to him. From acting to dancing, everything feels easy and smooth. Isha also described him as classy, suave, and a complete gentleman. “Very effortless in his acting, very effortless in his dance. Very suave. Classy – really classy. I mean, a man should be like him. He is a gentleman. He is my kind of man,” she added.

Isha also mentioned that SRK always makes sure his co-actors feel comfortable. “The way you see him, he is exactly like that. Women love him. The way he is in films, in real life, too, he is like that. He won't feel a superstar is sitting, standing in front of you or working. He'll make you feel comfortable. Khud ka mazaak udaayenge, aapko hasaayenge (He will make fun of himself, make you laugh). He'll make you feel comfortable by making fun of himself," she said.

Meanwhile, Don, the remake of the 1978 film of the same name, was released in 2006. The Farhan Akhtar directorial also featured Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani, Om Puri and Pavan Malhotra in important roles. Five years later, Don 2: The King Is Back hit the cinema screens. The sequel starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

