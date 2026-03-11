Is Instagram down? Thousands Report Issues With App

Instagram down: Instagram users worldwide are experiencing issues with the app, with thousands reporting problems with sending messages, loading feeds, and accessing direct messages (DMs). The outage on the Meta-owned app began on Wednesday morning around 8:45 AM IST, with over 10,000 complaints logged on Downdetector, a real-time monitoring site. Downdetector showed a sharp spike in problems reported by users. In India, hundreds of users reported issues, with over 85% facing problems with the mobile app and 12% struggling with the website. Around 4% reported issues with their feeds, and timelines were frozen.

Photo Credit: Downdetector

Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share memes and jokes about the outage, with #InstagramDown trending. Some users reported being unable to access the app, while others faced issues with specific features.

"Around two hours ago, my message page didn't show any messages at all, even though I have plenty, and I got two notifications earlier," one user wrote.

"My messages, my contacts on Instagram, I can't use the search tool or even scroll up! The whole thing is just broken right now," another user posted.

"in my MacBook, Instagram isn't loading in the webpage today, I use it every day. It works today. It's not even loading. Everything else is working fine.. YouTube, Snapchat, and Spotify," one user wrote on Downdetector's page.

On Downdetector, more than 10,000 reports have been registered from the United States, with a heat map showing issues reported from places like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago, Washington, and New York. Around 170 reports came from the UK.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, has not issued an official statement or explanation for the outage despite widespread complaints.