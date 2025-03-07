Selena Gomez Shares A Hilarious Video Of Her Fiance Benny Blanco Doing Her Makeup

Selena Gomez recently shot a hilarious video in which she can be seen letting her fiance Benny Blanco do her makeup.

However, it didn't go as planned, and it would be safe to say that his artistic capabilities in the studio, does not quite transfer over to the salon, reports Billboard.

In a hilarious Instagram video, the Only Murders in the Building star gave her enthusiastic fiance free reign over her makeup products, to give her a makeover.

As per Billboard, Blanco didn't inspire a lot of faith in Gomez at the outset, the producer knocked their camera to the floor during an attempt at pressed powder, but after some repositioning and dusting of his partner's face, the Lose You to Love Me singer complimented, “That's good, babe! Now I'm proud."

Things took a turn again, however, when Blanco held up a pigmented liquid bronzer, making Selena Gomez shut her eyes in fear as he asked, “What is this called? What am I contouring?"

“When you do it, it looks so good", the Eastside musician said as he tried and failed to blend far too much of the deep brown liquid into her skin, only managing to spread the color onto more of her face.

Several layers of liquid blush, highlighter and lip oil, and many grimaces from Selena, later, Blanco got to a point where he was happy with his work.

“I really think I'm onto something, like if I blend these two together, I think it looks pretty good. You look so hot."

Going off the expression on Selena's face at the end, she didn't exactly agree with him, but at least he had fun.

Though Blanco may not be the best help to his fiancee beauty-wise, the pair did recently, and much more successfully, team up on an upcoming joint album titled I Said I Love You First. Arriving March 21, the 14-track project features previously released singles Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up featuring Gracie Abrams.

Earlier this week, Gomez unveiled the rest of the project's tracklist.

The couple first started dating in summer 2023, a year and a half after which Blanco proposed to the singer-actress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)