Seen This 'Many Decades' Old Pic Of Arjun Rampal?

Arjun Rampal made the best use of 'Throwback Thursday' and posted a super cute picture from his childhood days, on Instagram. Arjun, who looks absolutely adorable in the grey scale photograph, described it as "many decades old." The actor captioned the post: "I wonder if he looks like me? Throwback, many decades old." The actor did not reveal who the "he" in his post was, but we are guessing that he was cryptically hinting at his baby boy. Arjun, who welcomed his son with South African model Gabriella Demetriades last week, hasn't shared a picture of his baby on social media as of now. However, he did give us a glimpse of the baby's super cute hands.

Gabriella and Arjun took their son home on Sunday. The Rock On! actor's daughters Mahikaa, 17 and Myra, 14 (from his estranged wife Mehr Jesia), regularly visited Gabriella while she was admitted at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital. Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia for about 20 years and they filed for divorce in 2018.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta.

