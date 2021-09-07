'See You At The Movies': Alia Bhatt And Vijay Varma Wrap Darlings Shoot

Alia Bhatt with Vijay Varma. (courtesy redchilliesent)

Highlights The film marks Alia's debut as a producer

The film is being co-produced by SRK

"Darlings log ek number," commented Vijay Varma

Alia Bhatt finished shooting for her next project Darlings, which also marks her debut as a film producer. The film also stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew along with Alia. Sharing BTS moments from the film, the actress wrote in her post:"Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies." Vijay Varma, who co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy, commented: "Darlings log ek number." The film has been co-produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Meanwhile, a separate post was shared on Red Chillies Entertainment's official Instagram handle. The caption on which read, "With this, we wrap Darling with our darling team. Can't wait to bring this film to you."

Check out the post here:

Alia Bhatt announced her association with the project earlier this year and she wrote in an Instagram post: "This one's special. Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine, in association with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment." SRK and Alia co-starred in the film Dear Zindagi." Alia's production house is called Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule this year, with several film releases lined up. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and veteran Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, with Ranveer Singh.