Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sells His $30 Million Private Jet Amid Legal Troubles

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly sold a prized possession as he continues to battle multiple legal cases. The music mogul is said to have parted ways with his matte-black private jet six months after his federal conviction on two prostitution-related charges in July.

According to People magazine, the 56-year-old sold the Gulfstream G550 aircraft in October.

A representative for Silver Air Private Jets, the private aviation company that previously managed charters for the jet, told People that they no longer manage the aircraft. The relationship ended in October 2025 following a change in ownership.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) registry records confirm that the Gulfstream G550, once owned by Combs' entity LoveAir LLC, was formerly associated with tail number N1969C. That registration is no longer linked to the aircraft. The jet is now registered as T7-OKS, which indicates registration in San Marino.

While the exact sale price is unknown, People reports that similar models are typically listed for between $15 million (Rs 135.34 crore) and $30 million (Rs 270.6 crore). Built in 2015, the jet features a matte-black exterior and beige interior, seats up to 14 passengers, is pet-friendly, and includes an entertainment system.

Combs was frequently photographed boarding the custom jet in the months leading up to his arrest. In March 2024, the aircraft travelled from California to Antigua amid federal raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami. Months later, in July, Combs shared a clip on his Instagram Stories showing himself boarding the plane. In the first-person video, he filmed himself walking up the steps, which featured a "Combs Air" placemat, greeting flight personnel before saying, "No place like home."

