Satish Shah Prayer Meet: Rupali Ganguly Requests Paparazzo Not To Click Pictures Of His Wife Madhu Shah

The entertainment fraternity came together on Monday (October 27) to honour the late veteran actor Satish Shah. Known for his portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai﻿, he passed away on October 25, at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. A prayer meet was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, where prominent figures from showbiz gathered to pay their final tributes.

Rupali Ganguly was also present at the gathering yesterday. She was seen requesting the photographers not to click pictures of Satish Shah's wife, Madhu Shah, who is also battling Alzheimer's disease.

Rupali Ganguly folded her hands and requested the photographer, "Aap se ek request... Madhu kaki ka mat lo... Please, please (We have one request to make. Please don't capture Madhu kaki)."

The solemn event saw the presence of several leading filmmakers and actors, including Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, and Shatrughan Sinha, who arrived to offer their condolences. Among those who attended were Johny Lever, Poonam Dhillon, Bhuvan Bam, and Padmini Kolhapure.

At the prayer meet, JD Majethia said, "We have performed all the rituals, but we want to celebrate Satish ji's life. The songs he used to sing, we are singing those very songs today to celebrate his memory. Satish Shah always wanted us to remember him the way he lived, with joy and laughter."

A Career Spanning Decades

Satish Shah made his film debut in 1978 with Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan﻿. He gained significant attention for his role as Municipal Commissioner D'Mello in the 1983 satire Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro﻿.

On television, Satish Shah became a household name with the 1984 sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi﻿. He later delivered memorable performances in series such as Filmy Chakkar﻿ and, most prominently, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai﻿.

Satish Shah is survived by his wife, designer Madhu Shah.

