'Saroj Khan Made Dance Look Easy': Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar And Other Stars Share Tributes

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, best known for choreographing iconic Bollywood songs, died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3. She was 71. Tributes from the film fraternity, remembering Saroj Khan with fond memories, poured in on Twitter. "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan," tweeted Madhuri Dixit, who was the star of several iconic dance songs, choreographed by Saroj Khan. Actor Akshay Kumar was one of the first ones to condole Saroj Khan's death on Twitter, describing her as someone who "made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry." Actress Manisha Koirala reacted to Saroj Khan's death with this tweet: "It was she who taught me film dance once I joined films." Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single-handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot." Choreographer Farah Khan tweeted: "Rest in peace Saroj ji.. you were an inspiration to many, myself included."

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI https://t.co/UxRDUwFbrH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 3, 2020

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the song #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

Nimrat Kaur summed up Saroj Khan's legacy in her tweet: "A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work." Choreographer Remo D'Souza described Saroj Khan's death as a "Big loss to dance fraternity." Tributes also poured in from the likes of filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Koena Mitra, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

Saroj ji's name introduced the word 'choreographer' to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There'll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan#Legend#Masterjipic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

#RIP SAROJI YOU WILL BE MISSED .... big loss to dance fraternity ..... pic.twitter.com/1Kv5B6CpKv — Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) July 3, 2020

#SarojKhan my beloved Masterji. #RIPSarojKhan From Music Videos to films we had a long journey together. Now you've left me & gone. I will do & make what we spoke about one day, my promise to you. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 3, 2020

2020 please don't give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma'am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.

You'll be missed. #SarojKhan

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/wkV99IvXHn — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan choreographed actresses Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in several iconic dance songs such as Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dha Dhak Karne Laga among others. Songs such as Dola Re Dola and Yeh Ishq Haaye are also witness to some of Saroj Khan's genius choreography.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband Sohanlal, son Raju, and daughters Hina and Sukanya.