'Saroj Khan Made Dance Look Easy': Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar And Other Stars Share Tributes

Actor Akshay Kumar was one of the first ones to condole Saroj Khan's death on Twitter, describing her as someone who "made dance look easy"

Saroj Khan died at the age of 71 (courtesy Instagram)

  • Saroj Khan died at the age of 71
  • "A genius who immortalised stars," tweeted Nimrat Kaur
  • "Big loss to dance fraternity," tweeted choreographer Remo D'Souza
Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan, best known for choreographing iconic Bollywood songs, died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3. She was 71. Tributes from the film fraternity, remembering Saroj Khan with fond memories, poured in on Twitter. "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan," tweeted Madhuri Dixit, who was the star of several iconic dance songs, choreographed by Saroj Khan. Actor Akshay Kumar was one of the first ones to condole Saroj Khan's death on Twitter, describing her as someone who "made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry." Actress Manisha Koirala reacted to Saroj Khan's death with this tweet: "It was she who taught me film dance once I joined films." Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single-handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot." Choreographer Farah Khan tweeted: "Rest in peace Saroj ji.. you were an inspiration to many, myself included."

Rest In Peace Saroj mam..

Nimrat Kaur summed up Saroj Khan's legacy in her tweet: "A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work." Choreographer Remo D'Souza described Saroj Khan's death as a "Big loss to dance fraternity." Tributes also poured in from the likes of filmmaker Kunal Kohli, Koena Mitra, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

Saroj Khan choreographed actresses Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit in several iconic dance songs such as Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dha Dhak Karne Laga among others. Songs such as Dola Re Dola and Yeh Ishq Haaye are also witness to some of Saroj Khan's genius choreography.

Saroj Khan is survived by her husband Sohanlal, son Raju, and daughters Hina and Sukanya.

