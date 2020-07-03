Saroj Khan Taught Shah Rukh Khan How To Do The 'Dip' Move. Read His Tribute

Shah Rukh Khan with Saroj Khan in a throwback (courtesy Ikra4SRK)

Hours after legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's death saddened the film fraternity, actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was choreographed by Saroj Khan in Baazigar O Baazigar, shared a heart-warming tribute on Twitter. Shah Rukh described Saroj Khan as "My first genuine teacher in the film industry." Shah Rukh also shared how Ms Khan taught him one of the tricks of film dancing: "She taught me for hours how to do the 'dip' for film dancing." On a personal level, Shah Rukh remembered Saroj Khan as "One of the most caring, loving and inspiring persona I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank you for looking after me," tweeted Shah Rukh.

My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan is credited with suggesting the open arm gesture to Shah Rukh Khan for the Baazigar title song, which eventually became Shah Rukh's signature romantic move. During her illustrious career, Saroj Khan worked as a choreographer for Shah Rukh Khan's films such as Swades, Don, Veer Zaara and Pardes. Saroj Khan's famous choreography of the song Dola Re Dola, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit from Shah Rukh Khan's 2002 movie Devdas, earned her a National Award for Best Choreography.

Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar co-star Kajol also shared a heart-wrenching note remembering Saroj Khan: "She taught me so much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book!"

Madhuri Dixit, who co-starred with Shah Rukh in Devdas, and has been the star of several iconic songs choreographed by Saroj Khan, wrote in her condolence message: "I'm devastated and at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning," she wrote.

Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday. She was 71. Saroj Khan's last choreographed song remains Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank.