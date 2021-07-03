On Saroj Khan's First Death Anniversary, Bhushan Kumar Announces Her Biopic

A throwback of Saroj Khan. (courtesy taranadarsh)

On legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's first death anniversary on Saturday, Bhushan Kumar's T-series announced that they will be making a biopic on her. The details of which actress will be playing Saroj Khan in the film have not been revealed as of now. Bhushan Kumar announced on Twitter that he's already acquired the rights to the story of Saroj Khan's life from her family. More details on the project are awaited as of now. "Bhushan Kumar's T-series announces biopic on legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Bhushan Kumar recently acquired rights to her life story from Saroj Khan's children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and daughters of Hina Khan. Watch this pace for more," read the text on the tweet shared by T-Series' official Twitter handle.

The tweet was accompanied with a caption that read: "We're glad to announce that we've acquired the rights to the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan's life story. Stay tuned."

Saroj Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last year for breathing issues, died in July 2020 after a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Saroj Khan's last choreographed song remains Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit.

Saroj Khan, winner of three National Awards, choreographed some of Bollywood's most iconic dance hits. Ms Khan choreographed evergreen tracks such as Hawa Hawai, Ek Do Teen, Tamma Tamma Loge, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, among many others. She received National Awards for Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met, Dola Re Dola from Devdas and all the songs of Tamil film Sringaram.