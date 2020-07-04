Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan With Taal Memory

Saroj Khan and Aishwarya on the sets of Taal . (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's eulogy for her "dance guru" Saroj Khan came in the form of a throwback picture. The actress shared a memory from the sets of the song Ramta Jogi from her film Taal, where she was choreographed by late Saroj Khan. Aishwarya, in her farewell note wrote: "All my love always too, Saroj ji. May your soul rest in peace. Much respected, admired and adored as our dance guru in our film industry...Truly a legend. Such a privilege to have had so many memorable experiences dancing under your guidance. Thank you for all your duas and blessings always and so much love. You will truly be missed. Prayers and much strength to all your family."

Here's what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted:

Saroj Khan choreographed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for iconic dance tracks such as Nimbooda (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), Dola Re Dola (Devdas), Ramta Jogi (Taal), Barso Re (Guru). Saroj Khan's choreography of the song Dola Re Dola, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit, earned her a National Award for Best Choreography. Saroj Khan also won National Awards for the song Yeh Ishq Haye from Jab We Met and songs of the Tamil film Sringaram.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late choreographer in these words: "And the show moves on... in remembrance of those that have left us during this time of the times." In a separate post, Big B recalled the time when Saroj Khan gave him a coin as reward for good shot.

Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday. She was 71. Saroj Khan's last choreographed song remains Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank, which features Madhuri Dixit.