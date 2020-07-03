'Saroj Khan Brought Out The Dancer In Me': Anil Kapoor, Who 'Learnt A Lot From Her'

Anil Kapoor and Saroj Khan in a throwback

Anil Kapoor, who featured in several iconic Bollywood songs from Nineties choreographed by Saroj Khan, said: "Thank you, Saroj ji for the unforgettable memories" in his tribute post. Hours after Saroj Khan's death left the film fraternity grieving, the 63-year-old actor, who has worked with Saroj Khan in films such as Beta, Tezaab and Taal, wrote: "With her grace and artistry, Saroj ji found a place in all our hearts that no one has ever been able to take... she made the most beautiful dance compositions and turned many non-dancers into dancers. I was fortunate enough to work with her in many films and got to learn a lot from her."

Anil Kapoor thanked Saroj Khan for helping him challenge the dancer in him: "She brought out the dancer in me that I didn't even know was there!"

"Her movements were magic and her face could express so many beautiful emotions... there's no one like her... Saroj ji has left her mark and will be remembered forever. I will miss her a lot...Love You Saroj ji... Thank You for everything," Anil Kapoor concluded his post for Saroj Khan.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's Mr India director Shekhar Kapur shared a priceless memory from the sets of the film, sharing an anecdote from when Saroj Khan choreographed Sridevi for Hawa Hawai: "She was not just a genius at movement. She was a genius at expressions. Here she is explaining to Sridevi, how the choreography and expression were part of the same movement."

Anil Kapoor's Beta co-star Madhuri Dixit also shared this heart-wrenching send-off note for Saroj Khan: "I'm devastated and at an utter loss of words today! Saroj ji was part of my journey since the beginning," she wrote.

Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Friday. She was 71. Saroj Khan's last choreographed song remains Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank.