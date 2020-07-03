Saroj Khan, Choreographer Of Iconic Bollywood Numbers, Dies At 71

Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar shared tributes to Saroj Khan after her death.

  • Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital on Friday
  • She made dance look easy," tweeted Akshay Kumar
New Delhi:

Choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital on Friday; she was 71. Ms Khan was taken to hospital on June 20 after complaining of breathing trouble. A test for COVID-19 gave a negative result. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told news agency PTI. The funeral will be held today, as per news agency ANI.

Saroj Khan won three National Awards and was best-known for the dance routines she choreographed for actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

(With agency inputs)
