Saroj Khan, Choreographer Of Iconic Bollywood Numbers, Dies At 71

Saroj Khan was taken to hospital on June 20

Highlights Saroj Khan was taken to hospital on June 20

Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital on Friday

She made dance look easy," tweeted Akshay Kumar

Choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital on Friday; she was 71. Ms Khan was taken to hospital on June 20 after complaining of breathing trouble. A test for COVID-19 gave a negative result. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told news agency PTI. The funeral will be held today, as per news agency ANI.

Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar shared tributes to Saroj Khan after her death.

T 3582 - Prayers .. ..

. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan won three National Awards and was best-known for the dance routines she choreographed for actresses Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi.

(With agency inputs)