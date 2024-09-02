<i>Saripodhaa Sanivaaram</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Nani's Film Is At Rs 39.25 Crore And Counting

Nani and SJ Suryah's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram saw a slight rise in box office collections on its first Sunday. On day 4, the movie collected Rs 11.1 crore in the domestic market, according to a report by Sacnilk. Out of this, Rs 1.4 crore came from Karnataka, Rs 8 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.1 crore from Tamil Nadu, Rs 10 lakh from Kerala, and Rs 50 lakh from the rest of India. So far, the project has accumulated a total of Rs 39.25 crore. The film also features Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar P, Abhirami, Murali Sharma, Priyanka Mohan, Jhansi and Supreeth. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is running in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is an action-thriller that tells the story of Surya (played by Nani), who struggles to control his rage throughout the week. On his mother's advice, he saves his anger for Saturdays. Finally, on Saturdays, Surya sets out to get revenge on all the wrongdoers he has faced during the week.

Nani has been promoting Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's on his social media profiles. Sharing the day 3 box office figures of the film, Nani reposted a story on his Instagram that was originally posted by the makers of the project. According to the post, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram grossed Rs 52.18 crore worldwide in three days. “It's raining love everywhere,” read Nani's caption.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's production house, DVV Entertainment, recently shared a post on its official Instagram handle urging viewers to watch the movie in cinema halls. In the motion poster, we can see Nani and SJ Suryah dressed in their characters. The caption read, “The face-off that's driving everyone wild. #SaripodhaaSanivaaram is a CINEMATIC MADNESS that can only be fully experienced on the Big Screens. Book your tickets now! #BoxOfficeShivaThandavame.”

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has been directed by Vivek Athreya.