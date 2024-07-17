Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kamal Haasan's Film Is At Rs 65 Crore And Counting

Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. (courtesy: lycaproductions)

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has received much love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. The film, directed by S. Shankar, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, and Bobby Simha. As per the latest box office update, Indian 2 has crossed the Rs 65 crore-mark. On day 5, the film minted Rs 3 crore at the Indian box office (across all languages), reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of Indian 2 stands at ₹65.15 crore, the report added. Indian 2 has been produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The film has been released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Lyca Productions has also shared a poster of Indian 2 on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the film's successful run at the box office. The note attached to the post read, “Senapathy's legacy is unstoppable! Indian 2 is running successfully and shattering the theatres everywhere!”

Kamal Haasan, in an interview with NDTV's Sam Daniel, spoke about working with S Shankar and his transformation in the film. "We have made up for everything we lacked in the first part and more. Whether it's the budget, the technicians, the technicality, or the gadgets." When asked about his transformation in the film, Kamal Haasan described it as "gratifying" and added, "By now, I'm used to it. The only thing is the result if it's gratifying, all the pain is worth it," he said.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. The film's budget is substantial, with Kamal Haasan reportedly demanding a remuneration of ₹ 150 crore.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan was also seen in the recently released Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.