Sarfira's First Song Maar Udi Is About Akshay Kumar's Unwavering Pursuit Of Success

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: akshaykumar)

The first song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sarfira is here. The track, titled Maar Udi, features the vocals of Yadu Krishnan, Sugandh Shekar, Haston Rodrigues, and Abhijith Rao. The video revolves around the story of Akshay Kumar's character Vir and his struggle to accomplish his dream. The clip begins with Vir being escorted out of a building by security guards. We can hear Paresh Rawal's character saying, “Iss aviation ka business sabke bas ka khel nahi. [This aviation business is not everyone's cup of tea.]” Vir then tries to enter a science fair to talk to the President of India and fails.

Shortly after, Vir is seen protesting with a group of people on a railway track. The video then shifts to his efforts towards reaching his goals. Vir is working tirelessly and interacting with his team. Moments later, we see him proudly posing in front of a Deccan Air plane. Towards the end, Vir is giving a radio interview and says, “Mai aam aadmi ke liye sirf cost barrier nahi, caste barrier bhi todna chahta hu. [I want to break not just the cost barrier but also the caste barrier for the common man.]” We also get a glimpse of Radhika Madan's character.

Sharing the post, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Dil hai yeh baavra, ladne se kaha dra. When life throws a challenge, just look it in the eye and #MaarUdi !! It's time to be #Sarfira See you in theatres. July 12.”

A few days ago, the trailer for Sarfira was released by the makers. The two-and-a-half-minute video narrates the story of Vir, played by Akshay Kumar. Vir wants to start India's first low-cost airline and make flying affordable for everyone. But his journey is full of challenges. He seeks help from Paresh Rawal, who plays a powerful business tycoon. Instead of helping, this tycoon becomes a major obstacle in Vir's plan.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira is the Hindi remake of the 2021 National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.