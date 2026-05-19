Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sweet Tribute To Matthew Broderick Melts Fans’ Hearts

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have once again given fans a reason to smile. The power couple celebrated 29 years of marriage, reminding fans why they remain one of the entertainment industry's most loved pairs. To celebrate the special day, Parker shared a touching post on social media featuring old photographs of the couple together.

The posts included framed newspaper pictures as well as a sweet Polaroid showing Broderick kissing her on the forehead. The actress also looked back on the date they got married, May 19, 1997, while celebrating how far they have come together since then.

On Instagram, Sarah Jessica Parker wrote, “May 19th, 1997-May 19th, 2026. 29 years and counting. Here's to you, my darling. With your favourite band joining me in serenading you. Us. Forever young. Your wife Sarah Jessica.”

In the 2006 interview, Sarah Jessica Parker, who opted for a black dress at the New York City wedding, told Marie Claire that she was “too embarrassed to get married in white, and both Matthew [Broderick, her husband of nine years] and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us. Which is ridiculous, because that's when you can relish the attention, when it's natural. We treated it like it was a big party on a Monday night, and I regret it.”

Parker shared that balancing life as a wife and mother can sometimes feel difficult, and there are moments when she “fall short of being good at both, not infrequently, but I assume it's like golf: You can never master it, and you're in competition with yourself. With my son, it's constantly learning, failing, triumphing, being befuddled and totally in love.”

Since getting married, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have become parents to three children, James and twins Tabitha and Marion.