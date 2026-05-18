Viral: Britney Spears Dances In Silence Days After Restaurant Drama

Britney Spears is once again making headlines, this time for a strange new video she shared on social media, days after reports that she caused a disturbance at a Los Angeles restaurant. Ignoring the recent talk around her, Britney, 44, seemed focused on positivity in her latest post.

The pop star posted a silent clip in which she is dancing besides a pool with the ocean visible in the background. The video had no music or sound, which made the moment a bit more bizarre.

Britney looked carefree as she moved around in a bright pink mini dress, smiling and twirling near the glass door. During the clip, Britney flipped her wavy hair, flaunted a few dance moves and confidently moved in front of the camera.

In the caption, the singer wrote, “Brighter days.”

The post came days after claims that she was shouting, making barking noises and carrying a knife during a restaurant outing. Her team denied the reports and said she was only enjoying a peaceful dinner.

According to her spokesperson, “This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours.”

“At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half. This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop.”

The latest incident came shortly after Britney Spears spent time in rehab for treatment linked to substance abuse issues following her DUI arrest. Earlier this month, she completed the programme and managed to stay out of jail after accepting a reduced DUI charge in court.