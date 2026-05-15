'Thought Britney Spears Will Stab Me,' Alleges Los Angeles Diner. Singer's Rep Says 'Blown Out Of Proportion

Britney Spears' most recent dinner outing with two of her friends at a high-end Los Angeles restaurant turned chaotic, according to witnesses.

Entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider and his friend, who were also at the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, witnessed Spears' “outburst” at the restaurant and detailed the pop star's “rough” night. She claimed the pop star appeared agitated and repeatedly made loud noises throughout the dinner service.

“The woman sat down and proceeded to make a lot of woofing or barking noises and just throw a lot of outbursts,” Sneider told Page Six.

Sneider said he initially did not recognise Spears because she was wearing sunglasses indoors. He only realised it was the singer after she removed them. The reporter added that Spears “kept standing up, sitting down, and moving around the restaurant” during the meal.

He further alleged that at one point she was holding a knife while standing, leading some diners to feel uneasy.

A representative for the 44-year-old singer, known for songs such as Hit Me Baby One More Time, I'm A Slave For You, Toxic, and Criminal, denied the allegations.

“I wasn't threatened or anything like that,” Sneider clarified. “But when she eventually left, I turned around and was like, ‘Holy sh*t that was crazy!' to the entire section.”

‘Definitely A Nuisance'

Another diner reportedly claimed she feared Spears might harm someone after walking near her table with the utensil. “She had a knife and came toward me. I thought she was going to stab me.”

Although Sneider emphasised he did not believe the singer had violent intentions, he said, “She was definitely a nuisance to sit next to at dinner.”

He also alleged that the two other people in Spears' party “tried to coax her back into her seat” throughout the dinner, but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

“They definitely tried their best to get a handle on her but she was obviously a handful,” he claimed.

Staff Allegedly Intervened

Sneider also claimed Spears briefly lit a cigarette inside the restaurant before staff intervened and asked that she had to put it out.

“I never got the impression they were asked to leave,” he told the media outlet, though he alleged there was a lot of food “left on the table and underneath the table” and that Spears “definitely made a mess”.

“She was in rough shape last night and it was hard for me and my friend to carry on a conversation,” he added.

On Thursday morning, another report by TMZ stated that the singer “was raising her voice and screaming” in what they described as a “chaotic” scene during the meal.

Britney Spears' Rep Responds

Spears' representative strongly denied reports suggesting the singer posed any danger during the dinner outing.

“This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours,” the representative said in a statement addressing the previous reports.

“At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half,” they continued.

Britney Spears' Recovery Journey

The incident comes weeks after reports surfaced that Spears had checked herself into a rehabilitation facility following a March DUI arrest. The singer was spotted publicly for the first time on April 30 after completing her stay.

Shortly after her return home, sources close to Spears claimed she had been “doing really well” and was “excited to start afresh”.

“Rehab was a great opportunity for her to ground herself,” an insider reportedly told Page Six.