Sara Ali Khan's Workout Partner Is Usual Suspect Brother Ibrahim

Anyone who has been following Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, would be well-aware of the fact that the actress loves to work out, gym or no gym. The Internet, on Tuesday, chanced upon a video of the Simmba actress working out along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at her home. In the video, the brother-sister duo could be seen doing squats and push-ups, diligently. Sara could be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and a pair of shorts, while her brother Ibrahim was dressed in a black tee and a matching pair of shorts. The video, which has been curated by several fan clubs on social media, is trending big time.

Over the weekend, the Love Aaj Kal actress shared a video, in which she could be seen doing Pilates, cardio exercises, swimming as well as riding bikes and snippets from kickboxing sessions. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako. Lockdown edition. From Sara ka Sara to Sara ka aadha."

Ibrahim Ali Khan has some impeccable genes. His parents - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. His father is now married to Kareena Kapoor. His grandmother (Saif's mother) Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress. His late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Ibrahim's sister Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), Simmba and Love Aaj Kal.

Sara Ali Khan's impressive line-up of films includes David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has signed Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, featuring Kartik Aaryan.