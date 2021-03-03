Sara Ali Khan's 'Vitamin Sea' Post Is Burning Up Instagram And How

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara posted pictures from Maldives

She can be seen wearing an orange bikini in the pictures

She went to Maldives with her mom and brother earlier this year

The best thing to do in Maldives - soak up the sun and a dose of "Vitamin sea" - Sara Ali Khan approves. The actress, on Wednesday evening, shared a set of pictures on the photo sharing application Instagram and stunning can't even begin to describe them. Sara added a dash of orange to the blue paradise. She opted for an orange bikini and threw over a knitted cape of sorts. She accessorised her look with a shell necklace and had her hair tied in a ponytail. Extra points for the swag, expressions and the caption. Sara, who always has her pun game on point, wrote: "Your daily dose of Vitamin C." She added the hashtags #vitaminc and #vitaminsea to her post.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

ICYMI, this is how much fun Sara Ali Khan had in Maldives along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, when she went on a vacation with them earlier this year. See some of the posts here:

Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood in the year 2018 with the film Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has starred in films such as Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project is Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child - a baby boy together. They are parents to 4-year-old Taimur.