Sara Ali Khan And Mom Amrita Singh, Twinning In Green, Visit Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95 )

Highlights Milind Soman shared a post on Wednesday

She visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Friday

The actress also posted a picture of Jaipur's Amer Fort on Friday

Sara Ali Khan and her mom, actress Amrita Singh, visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan on Friday. The Love Aaj Kal actress shared glimpses of her visit to the religious site on her Instagram profile and wished her fans 'Jumma Mubarak' in the caption of her post. Twinning in traditional pastel green outfits, Sara and Amrita Singh can be seen posing inside the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, where they sought blessings, in one of the pictures while others show them standing outside the mosque. The mother-daughter duo wore matching face masks. "Jumma Mubarak," Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption with adorable icons.

Check out her post here:

Later in the day, Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh headed to Jaipur to do some sightseeing. Sara posted photos of the Amer Fort and the Hawa Mahal on her Instagram stories. Take a look:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara, earlier this month, celebrated mom Amrita Singh's birthday by sharing a set of pictures of herself, her brother Ibrahim and the senior actress - all of them sporting matching blue outfits - from one of their vacations. Sara's caption, as usual, was quirky. She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most" and added hashtags like #likemotherlikedaughter #twinning #winning #soulsisters #bosslady #beautiful and #maa.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers.

The actress has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.