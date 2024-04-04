Sara Ali Khan's Pilates Post Is Just The Dose Of Fitness Inspiration We Were Waiting For

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, shared a new video from her Pilates session. The video was originally posted by Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Glimpses of Sara Ali Khan killing it." The actress reposted the video on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "My focus while working out is clearly better than Namu's camera work." She added a couple of LOL emojis along with the caption.

The Simmba actress opened up about her weight loss and transformation journey during Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 a few years ago. During the show, Karan Johar played two clips featuring Sara Ali Khan from when she was studying in Columbia University. She weighed 96 kilos then, Sara revealed. Speaking of her transformation journey, Sara said: "I had PCOD. I still do and because of that I think I put on the amount of weight that I did."

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She recently starred in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino. Last year, the actress starred in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut movie), Simmba, Love Aaj Kal. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re.