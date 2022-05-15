Sara Ali Khan's Latest Momochrome Pics Has Set The Internet On Fire

Sara Ali Khan's monochrome pics. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user and keeps her Insta family entertained with her shayaris and gorgeous pictures. Recently, the actress has shared a series of stunning monochrome photos on her Instagram, and we are in awe of her. In the images, the actress can be seen in a black backless dress with a detailed collar. She kept her makeup game on point and left her hair loose. Sharing the post, she dropped three black spades in the caption. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Ace designer Manish Malhotra dropped several heart emoticons in his comment section. Check out the post below:

Sara Ali Khan has been keeping her fans updated by posting some breathtaking pictures from her recent trip to Kashmir. A few days ago, she shared a post on her Instagram handle, surrounded by the mountains. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali"

Here have a look:

A few hours ago, she shared a beautiful picture from her Kashmir trip surrounded by the lush green mountains and river gushing by. In the image, she is posing with her friend, holding a trekking pole. Check out below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Next, she will be seen in Pawan Kirpalani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. She also has Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal.