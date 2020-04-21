Sara Ali Khan's Earth Day Post Will Make You Dream

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan wrote a poem for earth day

She shared a picture collage of herself on Instagram

"Happy earth day," wrote Sara

Sara Ali Khan never fails to drive our lockdown blues away. The Simmba actress just dropped an "earth day" special picture collage on her Instagram profile and it is making us dream. For the picture collage, Sara chose pictures of herself from different terrains. While one picture has Sara posing with mountains in the backdrop, another has a snippet of her beach vacation. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen posing while sitting on the back of a camel in a desert. Sharing the picture collage of herself, Sara wrote a little poem to wish "happy earth day" to her Instafam. "Happy earth day. About mother nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way." Her earth day wish also came with a message for her Instafam. She made a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and urged people to stay indoors. Sara added, "But for now at home we must stay and with gratitude and appreciation thank mother earth every day." She also added the hashtags "stay home," "stay safe" and "stay positive" to her post.

Within minutes of posting, her picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Ishaan Khatter, however, pointed out a small mistake and commented, "Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki (I also did the same mistake) ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, everybody thinking we cray."

Sara, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. Recently, Sara took the "who is more likely to" challenge with mama Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim and the result was hilarious. Take a look:

On the professional front, Sara made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath where she shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. She was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The 24-year-old actress has Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan and Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in her pipeline.