Sara Ali Khan Wouldn't Have Survived Squid Game. Courtesy, Her Namaste

Sara Ali Khan in a still from her video (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Namaste, Sara Ali Khan! Looks like the Squid Game obsession has taken over Sara Ali Khan as well. The 26-year-old actress shared an ROFL video on Instagram, in which she can be enacting a mock episode of 'What if she was in Squid Game.' Well, to be honest, with Sara Ali Khan's sprightly personality and her signature greeting style, she wouldn't have been able to make it too far. In the video shared by Sara Ali Khan, she can be seen playing the Red Light Green Light game, as seen in Squid Game. In order to win, the game requires the participants to stay still when it says 'Red'. Sara, who is known for greeting the paparazzi with namastes, was distracted by her friend, promoting her to move. And getting disqualified as a result - in Squid Game, the contestants get shot.

"If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? Her greeting style would be the same," Sara captioned her video. Here, take a look:

Squid Games tracks the story of a bunch of cash-strapped contestants, who fight their way through kids' games, which are rather deadly in real-life format. Korean series Squid Games is the Internet's latest obsession - the Netflix show released internationally last month and became crazy popular within a short span.

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with 2018 movie Kedarnath. The same year, Sara also co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara Ali Khan's filmography also includes Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush.