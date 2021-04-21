Sara Ali Khan Went On A Candle Light Dinner With...

Sara Ali Khan with trainer Namrata Purohit (courtesy namratapurohit)

Looking for Sara Ali Khan? You can find her in Goa - either working out with Janhvi Kapoor or chilling with her fitness trainer Namrata Purohit. The Kedarnath actress recently featured in a photo shared by her friend, fitness expert Namrata Purohit, on Instagram. The photo appears to be from Sara and Namrata's dinner outing at a restaurant in south Goa. "One candle can light up a thousand without shortening its life," Namrata Purohit captioned the photo, in which she and Sara can be seen posing for the cameras at a candle light dinner setting. Here, take a look:

Life is a vacation for Sara Ali Khan:

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan caught up with Janhvi Kapoor, who is also in Goa. The gen-next actresses, instead of chilling, decided to sweat it out with a workout session supervised by none other than Namrata Purohit. As usual, Sara had to give the situation a poetic touch. Here's how she captioned the workout video on Instagram: "Go with the flow, steady and slow, kick high- squat low. That's how you'll get the golden glow. For better instructions ask Namrata Purohit's to show."

Here, take a look:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The release of the film was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting schedule of the film wrapped last month. Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with Kedarnath and has also featured in films such as Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.