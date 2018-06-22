Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput In Pic From 'Incredibly Difficult' (Though It Doesn't Look It) Kedarnath Scene

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor added one more memory, featuring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, to his Kedarnath diaries. "A beautiful memory from an incredibly difficult and fulfilling shoot," Mr Kapoor captioned a throwback photo from Kedarnath shoot but in the photo, Sara and Sushant's expressions drop no hint about being in the midst of shooting a complicated sequence. In the photo, Sara can be seen sitting on a rock - she is dressed in casuals and has a dupatta wrapped around her head while Sushant can be seen sitting by the rock. Sushant has reportedly been cast as a tour guide in the movie while Sara plays the female lead in the love saga.
Sharing the photo, Abhishek Kapoor also added: "This is an image that will stay with me for a long time to come, Kedarnath."
A beautiful memory from an incredibly difficult and full-filling shoot. This is an image that will stay with me for a long time to come #kedarnath #kedarnaththemovie @rsvpmovies @guyintheskypictures @pragyadav @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #jaibholenath #mandakini #saraswati #alakhnanda #uttarakhand #shambhoo
Sara Ali Khan will make her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, just a few months after Janhvi Kapoor is introduced in Bollywood with Dhadak. Kedarnath releases on November 30 while Dhadak hits screens on July 20.
CommentsWhile very little is known about Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath, we can thank Abhishek Kapoor for sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the film's shoot. We spotted Sara on Kedarnath sets recently, looking like this and here's what the director had to say: "Found this lil puppy on set yesterday... she promises not to bite... Any takers?"
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput has wrapped his shooting schedule of Kedarnath while Sara is shuttling between Kedarnath and Simmba shoots. Rohit Shetty-directed Simmba will be her second Bollywood movie, which also stars Ranveer Singh. Earlier this year, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan was sued by the producers of Kedarnath for assigning her dates to Simmba while she was still under contract for Abhishek Kapoor's movie. Simmba releases in December, a month after Kedarnath.