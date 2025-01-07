Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings At Srisailam Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan started her New Year by visiting the Srisailam Mallikarjun Jyotirling Temple in Andhra Pradesh. On Monday, the actress shared the glimpses from her pilgrimage on Instagram.

For her day out, Sara picked an all-white salwar suit. In the caption, Sara wrote, "Sara ke Saal ka pehla Somvaar. Jai Bholenath" Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan celebrated New Year 2025 in Goa with her travel buddy "Mommy Jaan" Amrita Singh. She posted a collage on her Instagram Stories where the mother-daughter duo was all smiles for the camera as they enjoyed their first dinner of 2025 together. The text attached to the picture read, “First dinner of the year at Avo's Kitchen Goa with Mommy Jaan.” Read the full story here.

On December 31, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a quintessential 2024 wrap video. Sharing it on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Thank you 2024. For all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moons rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights, workouts, mommy's laughter, Iggy's joy, doston ka sahara, Kedarnath ki yatra, Rajdhani ke chakkar, Jaisalmer ka sand, cruise ke waters, behti hui Ganga, Ma ka UK, mera Uttarakhand aur itni sukh, shaanti. 2025, can't wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that created this year.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also featured Alexx O'Nell, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Srivastav, and Benedict Garrett in key roles. She will next be a part of Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Sara also has Akshay Kumar's Sky Force in the lineup.