Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Welcome 2025 With A Dinner Date In Goa

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Metro... In Dino and Sky Force

Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is ringing in 2025 in Goa. Her travel buddy is none other than her "Mommy Jaan" Amrita Singh.

Sara posted a collage on her Instagram stories where the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely delighted as they enjoyed their first dinner of 2025 together.

 In the caption, the actress wrote, “First dinner of the year at Avo's Kitchen Goa with Mommy Jaan.”

Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

Sara and Amrita are in Goa for New Years.

On December 31, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a quintessential New Year post. She shared a montage of pictures and videos, showcasing the highlights of 2024.

Her elaborate caption read, “Thank you 2024. For all the sunrises, sunsets, movies, masti, full moons rises, starry skies, pools, treks, friends, memories, saag, coffees, flights, workouts, mommy's laughter, Iggy's joy, doston ka sahara, Kedarnath ki yatra, Rajdhani ke chakkar, Jaisalmer ka sand, cruise ke waters, behti hui Ganga, Ma ka UK, mera Uttarakhand aur itni sukh, shaanti. 2025, can't wait to cherish all the moments of bliss I eagerly await while currently cherishing and reminiscing the moments that created this year.”

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also featured Alexx O'Nell, Anand Tiwari, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Srivastav, and Benedict Garrett in key roles.

The Prime Video original tells the inspiring story of Usha Mehta, a courageous young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, leading to a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India Movement.

Sara will next be seen in Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has Sky Force in the lineup.

