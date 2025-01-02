Sara Ali Khan And Amrita Singh Welcome 2025 With A Dinner Date In Goa

Sara Ali Khan is ringing in 2025 in Goa. Her travel buddy is none other than her "Mommy Jaan" Amrita Singh.

Sara posted a collage on her Instagram stories where the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely delighted as they enjoyed their first dinner of 2025 together.

In the caption, the actress wrote, “First dinner of the year at Avo's Kitchen Goa with Mommy Jaan.”