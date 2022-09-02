Sara Ali Khan Redefines Fitness Goals In New Workout Post

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

When Sara Ali Khan is not busy with shooting of films or travelling, she likes to spend her time at the gym. The 27-year-old actress has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast. On Friday, she shared a video on her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen working out intensely. Sara Ali Khan captioned the video: "Woke up feeling lazy." Sara loves to share videos and pictures from her workout sessions. Earlier, she posted this video from one of her sessions and she wrote: "It's good to be back.Hogaya holiday, come back on track. You must work hard, there's no easy hack. Just keep going- no time to slack. You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack."

This is what Sara Ali Khan posted:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

The actress manages to work out even during her holidays. "You don't take a holiday from work out, you holiday to work out," Sara wrote, sharing a picture from her London vacation earlier this year.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child, son Jeh, together in February last year. They are parents to Taimur (5). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.