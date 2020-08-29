Sara Ali Khan Lights Up Filmmaker J P Dutta's Daughter Nidhi's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Photos from the mehendi have been shared by PR agency Focus PR (courtesy focuspr)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan was pretty in pink

Nidhi Dutta's mehendi was also attended by Sara's mom Amrita Singh

TV stars Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were also there

Filmmaker JP Dutta and actress Bindiya Goswami's daughter, producer Nidhi Dutta, recently celebrated her mehendi ceremony with beau Binoy Gandhi and photos from the ceremony are crazy viral on the Internet. Actress Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh were on the guest list. Photos from Nidhi Dutta's mehendi ceremony have been shared by the mehendi artist Veena Nagda, PR agency Focus PR and also by the official event photographers Recall Pictures. In some of the photos, Sara Ali Khan, pretty in a pop pink salwar kameez, can be seen posing with the bride-to-be. Sara's mother Amrita also joined Nidhi Dutta and Bindiya Goswami for a few photos. TV stars Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim were also part of the celebrations.

Here are some trending photos from Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi's mehendi ceremony:

Nidhi Dutta also shared some of her favourite memories from the mehendi ceremony on her unverified Instagram profile: "Remembering Last Night... for it was the first step of forever... Thank you to my warriors that made me feel like a princess," she wrote, thanking the team of stylists, organisers and photographers. For her husband-to-be Binoy Gandhi, she wrote: "Thank you for being the reason behind every smile! Love you."

From the mehendi ceremony on Thursday, Sara Ali Khan had shared these photos as her Ganesh Chaturthi wish to fans. The 25-year-old actress, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh, was however, trolled for celebrating the festival.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi are looking forward to a December wedding.