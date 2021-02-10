Sara Ali Khan Is Back With 'Namaste Darshako' Series. This Time With A Visit To Her Dentist

Sara Ali Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Just when we were starting to miss Sara Ali Khan's 'Namaste Darshako' series of videos, she treated us to a post from her visit to, well, her dentist. The actress, who went for wisdom tooth extraction, shared a video from the session on her Instagram profile. In the video, Sara can be seen having a tough time speaking. "Namaste Darshako! Sorry, main itne acche se bol nahi pa rahi hun. Mujhe humare har sentence me hasi arhi hai," Sara says in the beginning of the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara tagged the doctor and she wrote in her caption: "Gyaani daant bye bye." Sara's post cracked the Internet up.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Sara Ali Khan keeps her fans updated with posts from different facets of her life. On Wednesday, the actress shared a set of stunning pictures with her mother Amrita Singh to wish her on her birthday. "Happy birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration. I lo-blue the most," she wrote. She added the hashtags #likemotherlikedaughter, #soulsisters #bosslady and #travelbuddy.

Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood in the year 2018 with the film Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has starred in films such as Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project is Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Sara is the daughter of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena are expecting a second child together. They are parents to 4-year-old Taimur.