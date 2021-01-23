Sara Ali Khan Lights Up Instagram With New Pics From Her Maldives Vacation

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara posted a picture on her Instagram profile on Friday

She looks stunning in a cold-shoulder dress

"Trees that are palm. Vibes that are calm," she wrote in the caption

Sara Ali Khan lit up Instagram on Friday with new pictures from her Maldives vacation, which she is currently enjoying with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara has been sharing stunning photos from her getaway on her feed, as well on her Instagram stories. From cycling together with her brother to making memories over dinner with her mom, Sara Ali Khan is having the time of her life in Maldives currently. On Friday evening, she posted a picture of herself posing in a cold-shoulder dress and accompanied it with another one of her poetic captions: "Trees that are palm. Vibes that are calm."

Take a look:

And here's what Sara Ali Khan shared on her Instagram story (PS: We just love Ibrahim's photo):

Sara Ali Khan has packed beautiful dresses for her vacation. Just a couple of days ago, she gave us a glimpse of her quality time with her mom and brother and wrote: "Nights like these. Find us a pod - we're the peas. With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas. Because as they say the best things come in threes."

Sara Ali Khan flew to Maldives earlier this week. See her first set of pictures from her holiday:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers.

The actress has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.