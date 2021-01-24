Sara Ali Khan's ROFL Thoughts On 'Post-Binge Bloat' In Maldives

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo from Maldives (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared a bunch of new pics from the Maldives

She added an ROFL caption to her post

Sara was in the Maldives with her family

Hello there, Sara Ali Khan! The 25-year-old actress was in Maldives and lit up Instagram with stunning vacation photos. She added a bunch of them to her Maldives album on Sunday, which were accompanied by an ROFL poem, of course. Just like most of her poems, this one too has a reference to Iggy Potter - Sara's nickname for her brother Ibrahim. Sara was in the Maldives with her favourite travel companions - mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Here's what she wrote: "When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat, Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float', Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat, And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat."

In the photos, Sara can be seen posing with a floating breakfast, which she promised to devour the entire spread, in her caption.

Sara's colourful bikini is courtesy Shivan And Narresh, as shared by her stylist:

Earlier, Sara sent the Internet into an overdrive with these photos, summed up by a caption that said: "Sky above, Sand below. Live in the moment. Go with the flow."

Meanwhile, here are some more photos from Sara Ali Khan's Maldives album:

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which was initially slated to open in theatres in May 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it had a Christmas release. Coolie No 1 is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film of the same name. Sara co-stars with Varun Dhawan in the film. Sara's list of upcoming movies also include Atrangi Re, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film had booked Valentine's Day 2021 as its release date.