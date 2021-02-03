Sara Ali Khan, In A Maldives State Of Mind, Shared This Throwback Pic With Brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim. (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan was in Maldives last month

She was accompanied by mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim

Sara posted a few pictures from her vacation

Sara Ali Khan is in Mumbai but her heart is stuck in Maldives and her latest Instagram entry is proof. The 25-year-old actress, who was holidaying in Maldives last month with her mother and Bollywood veteran Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared memories from the island nation on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening. In one of the pictures, Sara can be seen chilling with her brother Ibrahim, while in the other shot, she can be seen posing solo, with some foliage in the backdrop. Sara accompanied her post with the hashtags #stregismaldives and #liveexquisite.

See Sara Ali Khan's pictures here:

Sara, who was in Maldives a few days ago, was actively sharing pictures from her vacation. Sharing this picture, the actress captioned the post: "When sister Sara fears post binge bloat, brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float.' Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat and to reward myself I will consume this entire boat. #FloatBeforeBloat."

Check out her post here:

Here are some more pictures from Sara's Maldives vacation:

Sara and Ibrahim's parents - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Their father is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Their grandmother (Saif's mother) Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress. Their late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 and has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. Sara's upcoming project is Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.