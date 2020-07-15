Sara Ali Khan Captions Throwback Pic With A Cool Description Of Dad Saif

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara shared a childhood memory with Saif Ali Khan

Sara said Saif is "the personification of Mickey Mouse"

"Love you Abba," she added

You don't need a reason to share throwbacks on Instagram and you definitely don't need a special day for a dad appreciation post. Sara Ali Khan believes so too and hence we got treated to a delightful childhood memory of the actress, also featuring her father, actor Saif Ali Khan. Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple are also parents to son Ibrahim. On Wednesday, the Kedarnath actress flipped through the pages of her childhood album and spotted a priceless throwback memory in which a pint-sized version of Sara can be seen chilling with a much, much younger Saif. Sara captioned the father-daughter moment with oodles of love and a pinch of her signature humour and wrote: "The one person that has always been the definition of peace, the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse. Love you Abba."

Here's a leaf out of Sara Ali Khan's childhood album.

Sara's Instagram has an impressive collection of throwbacks, each one accompanied by ROFL captions like "Bangle ke peeche" and "Mere sapno ki rani hamesha main hi thi." Sara is a true blue filmy person, no?

Not only dad Saif but also mom Amrita Singh also makes appearances on Sara's Instagram. On Mother's Day, Sara shared this like mother like daughter post:

Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her family members and domestic staff tested negative. Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's second Love Aaj Kal film, also starring Kartik Aaryan. Sara's next film is Coolie No 1, in which she co-stars with Varun Dhawan.