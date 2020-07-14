Sara Ali Khan's Driver Tests COVID-19 Positive, Actress And Her Family Found Negative

A file photo of Sara Ali Khan in Mumbai

Actress Sara Ali Khan revealed in a post late last night that her driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old actress, who lives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, added that she and her family members were found negative. Sara wrote that her domestic staff also tested negative. Sara Ali Khan's driver has been shifted to a quarantine facility by the BMC, said her post. Here's the statement Sara posted on Instagram: "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for COVID-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take necessary precautions."

Thanking the BMC, Sara also added a message for her fans: "Stay safe everyone."

Meanwhile, actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his eight-year-old granddaughter were diagnosed with COVID-19 recently. While Big B and Abhishek and in the hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter are in self quarantine. Actor Anupam Kher also revealed that members of his family, including mother Dulari and brother Raju, had tested positive for COVID-19. He was found negative. A security guard in actress Rekha's bungalow has tested positive after which her building was sealed off. Domestic staff members in the households of actor Aamir Khan and filmmakers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, India has over 8,78,250 cases of the coronavirus with Maharashtra being the worst hit state.

Last seen in Love Aaj Kal, Sara has films such as Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in the line-up.