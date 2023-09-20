Sara Ali Khan Brilliantly Captioned This Pic With Brother Ibrahim. She Has The Internet's Vote

Ibrahim with Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Every time Sara Ali Khan posts a picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram, the comments section is filled up with remarks about the sibling duo's uncanny resemblance to their parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. (Ibrahim is a spitting image of his dad Saif, while Sara bears a striking resemblance to mom Amrita). This time, however, Sara herself wrote a caption about the uncanny resemblance. She wrote in her caption, "Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani. Dono ke hue hamshakal bacche. That's it Khatam Kahaani (There was a king, there was a queen. Both of them had lookalike children. End of story)." LOL.

The comments section was equally interesting. Let's just say Sara's Instafam understood the assignment. "Amrita Singh and Saif asli account se aao," wrote a user. "Nailed the caption with the perfect shayari this time," read a second. "Real ID se aao Amrita ji aur Saif Ali Khan ji ( Use your real IDs, Amrita and Saif)," read a third. "Only star kid who can slay her own parents in a comic way," wrote another. "Younger Saif and Amrita," commented another user. Sara's Instafam agreed with her and how. "100 % true...Sara is carbon copy of her mother and Ibrahim is carbon copy of his father," read another one. "The caption made so much reality," another user added. "Caption on point," read another comment. Here's another one, "It's seems like Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan gave birth to themselves."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses from her Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," she captioned the post.

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and they got divorced in 2004. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 6 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February 2021.

Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar on his movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.