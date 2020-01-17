Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal Trailer Is Meme Gold

Love Aaj Kal trailer: Sara Ali Khan in the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The trailer of Love Aaj Kal released on Friday

The film is slated to release on February 14

Imtiaz Ali has directed the film

The trailer of Love Aaj Kal released today and it has been trending ever since (but more on that later). This is the story of the crazy meme fest that Twitter is hosting. The trailer opened to mixed reactions from netizens, while some loved it, others thought it was pretty basic and some simply saw it as an opportunity to create epic memes. Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. Corporates and pay day seemed to be recurring themes of most of the memes. We have handpicked some of our favourite memes, check them out here:

Seems like Sara Ali Khan's dialogue "tum mujkhe tang karna lage ho" got a separate fan base, at least in terms of memes. Twitter users offered different renditions of the dialogue. Check it out here:

Only if you have seen this scene in the trailer.

#LoveAajKalpic.twitter.com/gfhBK71Efh — ParaFit (@fit_para) January 17, 2020

Like we stated earlier, pay day and corporates seemed to be a favourite with meme makers. This is what we are talking about:

#LoveAajKal2#LoveAajKal



When my salary on paper is 50,000 but after deductions only 35000 is being credited every month.



Me : pic.twitter.com/HoaZmDjsEg — (@KabirMass) January 17, 2020

"Aana toh puri tarah aana ya toh aana hi matt." Who would have thought that a dialogue said with such a serious tone could have such a hilarious connotation.

Just like the first installment of the film, this one will also have the songs Aahun Aahun and Twist. We saw it as interesting dance sequences. Twitter, obviously saw it as (no points for guessing) an opportunity to make memes.

The much-awaited trailer of Love Aaj Kal released on Friday. The trailer showcases two parallel love stories separated by time. The story that features Sara, is set in the current times and the other one that features Arushi Sharma, is set in the Nineties. Here's the film's trailer:

Love Aaj Kal is the second installment of the 2009 film of the same name that featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on February 14.