Love Aaj Kal First Poster: Meet Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Zoe And Veer

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal poster (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Hello there, Veer and Zoe! They are Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan from Imtiaz Ali's new film Love Aaj Kal. No, it's not titled Love Aaj Kal 2. It's simply Love Aaj Kal, just like the Imtiaz Ali-directed 2009 film. Kartik and Sara dropped the first poster of the film on Thursday and introduced us to their respective characters from the movie. "Meet Veer and Zoe. Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland," Sara Ali Khan captioned the Love Aaj Kal poster. Kartik Aaryan shared it with a rather cryptic caption: "Wahan hai nahi jahan lete hai... Kahi udd rahe hai Veer aur Zoe (They are not where they are lying down. Veer and Zoe are flying somewhere)."

Sara and Kartik are total mush-balls in the first poster of Love Aaj Kal. The poster comes with a timeline of sorts: 1990-2020 and its significance can only be explained by the trailer releasing tomorrow. Take a look:

The Love Aaj Kal poster reminded us of the first glimpse of Veer and Zoe shared by Kartik Aaryan in March last year. The film's shooting wrapped in July. "Honoured to embark on a journey with my favourite Imtiaz Ali's next with Sara Ali Khan," Kartik had written.

Imtiaz Ali's first Love Aaj Kal movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone as a couple trying to cope with a complicated love life.

Sara and Kartik's Love Aaj Kal will be extra special as the audience is eagerly waiting to see the fresh pair on screen. Fans got excited about Sara and Kartik's onscreen pairing after Sara, on Koffee With Karan, said that she would love to date him and he responded saying that he wouldn't mind going out on a coffee date with her.

Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit screens on Valentine's Day, February 14 this year.