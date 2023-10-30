Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Hug Each Other At The Airport

Sara and Janhvi at the airport

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were pictured together at the Mumbai airport. They were in jovial mood. Sara Ali Khan presumably returned from Kedarnath as she shared images and videos from there. The actors were dressed in their casual outfits. Sara matched a black crop top with black pants. She wore a pink cap and pink scarf. Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a maxi dress. The two actors were chatting among themselves. Before they parted, they hugged each other at the airport. Take a look at their OOTNs here:

Sara Ali Khan is a true globe trotter. She was holidaying in Europe a few days back. On Sunday, Sara shared a few images and videos from Kedarnath. Sara dropped only emojis in the caption. Take a look at her post here:

Sara Ali Khan was also seen doing Pilates with Ananya Panday a few days back. Fitness instructor Namrata Purohit shared a video on her feed. She captioned the post, "This is just a tiny glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's workout today...making it look sooo easy having fun while getting fit. Honestly, working out should always be enjoyable. Some days it might be a challenging workout, while some days it might be a lighter session but what will really keep you going is that it is enjoyable, and something you want to do." Take a look:

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor appeared together on Koffee With Karan Season 7. They spilled the beans about each other. They also said that they are not best friends contrary to the popular perception. However, pandemic brought them closer as they were in the same boat professionally.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen Mr and Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, Devara.