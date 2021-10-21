Sara Ali Khan And Janhvi Kapoor Are Ranveer Singh's New Guests On The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh, who made his TV debut with the quiz show The Big Picture, welcomed Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the sets on Wednesday night. All the three stars were dressed impeccably. Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty as ever in a sequined peach dress. She had her hair styled in curls and kept her make-up minimal. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, kept things chic in a striped black dress. She finished her look with dramatic eyes and nude lips. Ranveer Singh, known for his OTT style, kept it minimal. The host for the show was dressed in black suit. He obviously added a little bling to it. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan co-starred in Rohit Shetty's 2018 cop drama Simmba.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are Pilates buddies. They are both trained by celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit. See some of their posts together:

Both Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018. Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Sara Ali Khan stepped into the Hindi film industry with Kedarnath, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Both Sara and Janhvi have impeccable genes. Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are also actors. Her father is now married to Kareena Kapoor, with whom he has two sons.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the 2019 hit Gully Boy, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He also awaits the release of '83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.