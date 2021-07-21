Sara Ali Khan And Ibrahim Celebrate Eid With Saif, Taimur And Baby Jeh. See Pic

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated the festival of Eid-al-Adha with their father, actor Saif Ali Khan, on Wednesday. How we know this? Courtesy, Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post. The actress extended Eid greetings to her fans through a new Instagram entry. The picture not only features Sara and Ibrahim with Saif, but it also features Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. The happy family can be seen sitting as they pose for the picture. While little Taimur can be seen sitting in Saif's lap in the picture, baby Jeh can be seen in the warm embrace of his sister Sara. As the young actress shared the picture on Instagram, she concealed baby Jeh's face with an emoji.

In the caption, Sara wished "everyone peace, prosperity and positivity." Sara Ali Khan wrote: "Eid Mubarak. May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all."

Sara's Eid post prompted scores of comments from her fans and celebrities. Among others, fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented on the post and dropped several red heart emojis.

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and on Instagram alone she has around 33.6 million followers. She often treats her fans to a variety of social media posts. Sara also popular for her "Sara ki shayari" series.

In terms of work, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. She will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.