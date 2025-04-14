Postcards From Switzerland, Straight Out Of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram. Bonus - Amrita Arora

Sara Ali Khan has offered fans a peek into her Switzerland vacation. On Monday, the actress shared postcards from Interlaken, Switzerland, on Instagram, documenting her trip.

The opening frame featured Sara posing with her mother, Amrita Singh, in the backdrop of snowy mountains. In the follow-up pictures, the actress was captured paragliding, sipping her coffee and taking a dip in the pool.

There were a few glimpses of Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in her photo dump. He was seen standing on a bridge and clicking a picture of his sister. The carousel also featured multiple snaps of Sara taking in the beauty of Interlaken and soaking in the sunlight. The side note read, "My most green red flag." Reacting to the post, Sara's aunt, Saba Pataudi, shared red heart emojis in the comment section.

On Sunday, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a series of pictures on Instagram from their Interlaken holiday. The first frame showed him sitting at a restaurant. The second image featured Sara clicking a picture of Ibrahim on her phone. The final frame captured Ibrahim posing against a picturesque backdrop.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Sky Force. The project marked the Bollywood debut of Veer Pahariya. The Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur directorial also featured Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, Manish Choudhary and Varun Badola in key roles.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, on the other hand, recently made his acting debut in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The project featured Khushi Kapoor as the female lead.

Nadaaniyan follows a privileged Delhi socialite who hires a middle-class student to pose as her boyfriend to maintain her social status. However, their presence takes an unexpected turn when genuine feelings develop between them.

The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.