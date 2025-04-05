Sara Ali Khan Visits Kamakhya Temple. See Pics

Sara Ali Khan recently embarked on a spiritual journey and visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The actress offered her prayers at the sacred site and took to Instagram to share serene glimpses from her pilgrimage.

Dressed in a simple white chikankari salwar kurta, Sara posted a series of peaceful moments from her temple visit. Alongside the pictures, she penned a heartfelt poem in the caption.

"Moments of stillness amidst the perpetual flow. A purposeful reminder to breathe and go slow. Listen to the whispers of the river, feel the sun's glow. Wander deep, embrace life and allow yourself to grow," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the professional front, Sara was most recently seen in Sky Force, a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur. The movie features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, alongside debutant Veer Pahariya.

Looking ahead, Sara is set to appear in Metro In Dino, where she will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Anurag Basu, the upcoming anthology film also features an ensemble cast that includes Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Sharing insights about the film, director Anurag Basu said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I have been working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again, who has always been like a pillar to me."

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant, and I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam, who has added life to the characters and story with his work."